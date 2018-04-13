Friends WW II Symposium April 16-18

■ STAFF REPORT

The Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center will be hosting The 2018 Pacific Theater WWII symposium, a 3-day event planned for Monday, April 16 through Wednesday, April 18.

There will be two speakers each day, culminating with evening entertainment at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After a successful WWII symposium in April of 2017, the America’s Conflicts lecture series will present a second WWII symposium focusing on “What You Never Knew and Surprising Stories” about the Pacific theater of war.

If you purchase reserved seating or sponsorships, your support will help underwrite the cost of this program.

Sponsors will enjoy reserved seating in the auditorium and an invitation to a very special reception with several of the speakers. In addition to being listed in the program as a sponsor, you will also receive a charitable gift letter for tax purposes.

The event will start with military historian and author Richard Frank. He will present “The Asia-Pacific War, 1937-1945: Perspectives from the 21st Century” at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 16.

Frank graduated from the University of Missouri in 1969, after which he served four years in the United States Army. During the Vietnam War, he served a tour of duty as a platoon leader in the 101st Airborne Division. In 1976, he graduated from Georgetown University Law Center.

He’ll be discussing why the Asia-Pacific war is the neglected “other” part of World War II.

At 2 p.m. on Monday, author Eri Hotta will speak about her book, “Japan 1941: Countdown to Infamy.”

On Tuesday, April 17, Patrick Weadon, curator of the National Cryptologic Museum, will present “Five Things You Did Not Know About the Battle of Midway at 10:30 a.m.

James Hornfischer will present “The Fleet at Flood Tide: America at Total War in the Pacific” at 2 p.m.

There will be a follow-up discussion with Hornfischer on another subject at 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 18, Ben Montgomery will present “The Leper Sky: The Story of an Unlikely Hero of World War II” at 10:30 a.m.

Richard Frank will present “America, MacArthur and the Occupation of Japan: The Critical First Year” at 2 p.m.

A live performance featuring the music of the Pacific theater will take place at 7:30 p.m.

General admission is $25 and reserved seating is $40.

To purchase tickets, call 964-0827 or visit friendsofbocagrande.org.