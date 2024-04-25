Florida Realtors report higher inventory; local prices show moderation
April 25, 2024
By Staff Report
ORLANDO – Florida’s first quarter of 2024 residential real estate statistics reported more new listings, higher median sales prices and increased inventory compared to a year ago’s first quarter. In March, closed sales of existing single-family homes statewide totaled 23,435, down 10.4 percent year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 9,332, down 16.6 percent over March […]
