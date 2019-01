■ STAFF REPORT

Grab your coffee mug and some biscotti and head down to the Mote Marine office in Boca Grande, 480 E. Railroad Ave., for some coffee with the always-lovable and ever-knowing Dr. Vince Lovko on Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 9 to 10 a.m.

A presentation about the current status of our red tide situation will be given, there will be coffee and pastries available, and all good attitudes and open minds are welcome.

You can RSVP online at mote.org/boca.