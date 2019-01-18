Boca Grande Club hosts party to save animal lives: The Tennis Ball

■ STAFF REPORT

This Wednesday, Jan. 23 marks the 11th year for a major fundraising event to take place at the Boca Grande Club benefiting Suncoast Humane Society: The Tennis Ball.

For the last 10 years the Boca Grande Club’s Tennis Ball Committee has worked closely with the Suncoast Humane Society to put on this fundraising event packed with memorable entertainment. This year’s Tennis Ball gala promises to be even more exciting than ever before.

The Tennis Ball will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Clubhouse of the Boca Grande Club. Tickets are $125 per person, which includes: drinks, a selection of gourmet dinners prepared by the Boca Grande Club’s Executive Chef, Greg Foos, and exclusive access to the gala’s live and silent auctions packed with enticing prizes, extravagant travel packages and even some fun games.

Recently added to the live auction are three luxury vacation packages to 5-star resorts in Italy, northern & central California and Arizona. The Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni Resort in Bellagio, Italy on Lake Como has been a hideaway retreat for Hollywood A-list celebrities, U.S. presidents, royals and other world dignitaries. Travel packages to northern and central California offer accommodations at three award-winning hotels with iconic views, a dinner cruise and the Hearst Castle tour. And for those who want less coastline and more desert floor, up for grabs is a golf-packaged trip to two 5-star resorts in Scottsdale and Tucson, Arizona, including three golf outings, couples’ massage, dinner and a choice between a hot air balloon ride and an animal park expedition in the Sonoran desert.

Other hot items recently added to the list are two beautiful retro-style scooters from Sarasota Scooters. The Wolf Islander 50cc scooter is above-average in its class that gets excellent mileage and will suit day-to-day travels to the local shops, the beach or to the movies on a Friday night. The Wolf Islander in teal will be featured at the event, along with a photo of a second scooter, both of which will be included in the exclusive Tennis Ball auctions. The Committee also secured several upscale items from local artists and donors that will speak to art and culture lovers. The pieces included are from renowned artists such as Nancy Bass, Thomas Kinkade, Bev Doolittle, Peter Hellman and more.

The Tennis Ball kicks off the Boca Grande Club’s six-week professional tennis exhibition held every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. from January 30-March 6, 2019 at the Boca Grande Club. The exhibition will include men’s, women’s and mixed doubles featuring top professional and collegiate players.

Last year’s Tennis Ball fundraising gala raised nearly $80,000 for Suncoast Humane Society, which helped the organization further their mission to reduce the number of homeless animals and improve their quality of life. This includes supporting the island’s feral cat program. Suncoast Humane Society’s programs and services focus on adoptions, animal healthcare, pet therapy and community outreach & education reaching several counties across Southwest Florida’s sunny coast.

Tickets can be purchased at the Boca Grande Club, Suncoast Humane Society or online at humane.org.