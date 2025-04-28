5th Street Beach Access Reopens

April 28, 2025

By Staff Report

Lee County reopened the Boca Grande 5th Street Beach Access at dawn today, Monday, April 28. This temporary access includes parking spaces, a temporary restroom and a ramp down to the beach. Patrons are advised that the current ramp is temporary and does not fully comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. A permanent, ADA-compliant ramp is scheduled for installation to improve accessibility for all visitors. Lee County beach accesses are open daily from dawn to dusk.

The 5th Street Beach Access was damaged by Hurricane Idalia in 2023, and the parking lot was destroyed by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024. Since then, Lee County and its partners have worked diligently to restore access to this facility.

For more information, visit leeparks.org and explore the Parks Project information tool.