World of mangroves the subject of conservation lecture series talk at Englewood Chamber of Commerce
January 15, 2026
By Staff Report
SUP Englewood continues its popular Coffee & Conservation series, designed to bring the community together to learn about local conservation efforts and connect with leading experts. The next installment will feature Armando J. Ubeda on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. Join Ubeda for a captivating look into the world of mangroves. […]
Already a website subscriber? Login below.
- New Farlow’s restaurant Chophouse285 anchors Englewood’s Dearborn Street
- Schmaltz & Pepper for All That Jazz
- Charlotte meets on beach access; Placida park project moves forward
- World of mangroves the subject of conservation lecture series talk at Englewood Chamber of Commerce
- Magano at Camera Club talks on light-painting and photography