Charlotte meets on beach access; Placida park project moves forward
January 15, 2026
By Arlene Hall
At their Tuesday, Jan. 13, meeting the Charlotte County commissioners approved a list of suggestions regarding the Boca Grande parking ordinance they will present to the Lee County commissioners for consideration at a planned upcoming joint meeting. Potential dates in February and March were identified for the joint meeting but still need to be presented […]
