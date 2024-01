We’re in a pickleball here on Gasparilla Island

January 18, 2024

By Garland Pollard

This week, Lee County voted to turn one of the two tennis courts on Wheeler Road into four pickleball courts. The case should not be viewed as simply that pickleball is winning over tennis (which it is) only that pickleball is an easier game, and it is increasingly popular, getting couch sitters into the fresh […]