Water Management plan expects 27 percent user increase by 2045 

December 18, 2025

By Staff Report

The Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Governing Board approved the 2025 Regional Water Supply Plan (RWSP) on Dec. 16. The District’s RWSP provides a framework for future water management decisions and demonstrates how water demands can be met through 2045.

Updated every five years, the RWSP identifies strategies to ensure reliable water supplies while protecting natural systems such as wetlands, lakes, rivers and springs. Key highlights of the 2025 RWSP include:

• 7.8 million residents by 2045, which is a nearly 27 percent increase from 2020.

• 1,308 million gallons per day (MGD) in water demands by 2045, which is a nearly 20 percent increase from 2020.

• 53 MGD in projected public supply water conservation savings by 2045.

• Identification of water supply project options, which could provide approximately 125 mgd.

• Nearly 43 mgd is estimated to be provided through District-funded projects that are already under development.