Landscaping installed along Gasparilla Road

December 18, 2025

By Arlene Hall

Charlotte County adds plantings along 771

Over the past several weeks, crews from Brightview Landscaping Services, Inc. have been working to install the final landscaping elements in the median of the four-lane portion of Gasparilla Road (County Road 771) from near McCall Road to its intersection with Marathon Blvd. That work is now nearly complete, enhancing the area with native species including ground cover plants, mid-level shrubs and grasses, flowering plants like oleander and bird of paradise, as well as various types of palms and other trees.

On April 8, Charlotte County passed an ordinance to re-landscape this area at a cost of $621,829.98. Johnson Engineering designed the landscaping plan which consisted of new signage, site preparation and irrigation.