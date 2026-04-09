Upcoming parking meetings are April 22 on island, and April 27 in Fort Myers

April 9, 2026

By Staff Report

The first Lee County-sponsored Boca Grande Parking Committee meeting will be held Wednesday, April 22 at the Boca Grande Community Center. The meeting was rescheduled from March.

There will be a formal election of the Parking Committee officers, public comment with three minutes per speaker, education on the parking ordinance and discussion of the administrative code.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend.

Back-up materials for public review are at: leegov.com/bocc/advisorycommittees/committeesearch/committee-info?acid=178.

The agenda is HERE.

Charlotte and Lee Counties will also meet on April 27, 2026, to discuss the issue as part of their ongoing dispute over beach parking in Boca Grande. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Lee County Administration East Building, 2201 Second St., in Fort Myers.

There is not a public comment period for the joint commission meeting as they two bodies will be gathering together to discuss parking as part of a mandated state resolution process.

Background stories related to the parking issue in Boca Grande can be found at

BocaBeacon.com/parking