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Charlotte County Commissioners approve fishing piers, Buc-ee’s

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September 11, 2026
By Arlene Hall

The Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners, absent Commissioner Stephen R. Deutch, held a Regular and Land Use meeting on Sept. 8, 2026. Among items addressed on the regular agenda, the commissioners took steps toward replacing several fishing piers in the county which were damaged in hurricanes several years ago.  They had previously approved contracts […]

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