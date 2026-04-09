Charlotte seeks utility interns for summer
April 9, 2026
By Staff Report
The Charlotte County Utilities Department is seeking applicants for its summer internship program. Applicants must be current high school students and at least 16 years old. The paid internship program gives students hands-on experience while learning about water distribution, treatment facilities, wastewater collection and more. Students can participate in one four-week session: Session One: June […]
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