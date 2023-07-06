Two arrested for damages done at Inn Golf Course

July 6, 2023

By Staff Report

Two teenagers from out of state were arrested this week after being caught by Lee County deputies for some disturbing crimes. According to reports, on Tuesday, June 27 Lee County Sheriff’s detectives were informed of grand theft and criminal mischief that occurred at the Gasparilla Inn Golf Course. Detectives learned that the golf course was under repair and multiple pieces of heavy equipment had been moved overnight. Two suspects had entered the property and driven multiple pieces of equipment around the course. The heavy machinery, golf course and storage sheds were all damaged. According to LCSO earlier in the week, the damage to the course and equipment was estimated at around $33,000. However, it is likely that the final cost will be much more.