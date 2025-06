Turtle nest relocated by firm for safety at State Park

June 5, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

Last Friday morning, May 30, a sea turtle nest with 144 eggs was relocated from Gasparilla Island State Park due to pending beach renourishment. Shown here, a mother-daughter team, Anna and Raquel Tripp, from Ecological Associates Inc. relocating the nest. Ecological Associates is an environmental consulting company in Florida that does sea turtle monitoring, among […]