Troubles Treats feeds those in need … and those who crave goodies in general

March 23, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

Madi loves to cook and bake, and is quite good at it, according to her mother, Dana, as well as others who have had the good fortune to be recipients of her culinary generosity. Madi’s reputation as a great cook and a wonderful young person gained public recognition during the COVID pandemic, when she wasn’t even a teenager yet.