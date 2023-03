More luxury storage options coming soon just off island

March 23, 2023

By Guest Columnist

By Capt Sandy Melvin After the destruction from Hurricane Ian showcased a need for stronger storage options in our area, the Boca Grande and Cape Haze communities will soon have a new enclosed storage facility available for large RVs, boats, collectible cars, etc. Grande Storage Condos has recently announced plans to begin construction of 52 […]