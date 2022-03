March 25, 2022

By Staff Report

Don’t forget to stop by The Island School PTO’s lemonade stand and TIS dribbling team performance on Wednesday, March 30 at the Community Center Court and Pavilion (behind the Boca Grande Community Center and The Island School.

The Dribbler performance will begin at 4:30 p.m., while The Island School’s PTO lemonade stand will open at 3 p.m.

All money raised by The Island School PTO goes to school activities and projects.