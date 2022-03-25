It’s Mardi Gras time on the Bike Path!

March 25, 2022

By Boca Beacon

This Saturday, March 26 is the day to throw on your beads, get out your favorite Mardi Gras mask and join your friends and family to watch the Bike Path parade and join in all of the festivities. It’s finally the day to “Let the Good Times Roll”!

The morning begins with the parade along the Bike Path for carts, scooters and bikes at 10:30 a.m. It starts at 5th Street, and will be led by Grande Marshall Debby Hahn, in honor of her retirement after 35 years of nursing service at the Boca Grande Health Clinic. It also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the Clinic.

The parade ends at the Boca Grande Community Center at 11 a.m., where the good times will really start to roll for the next two hours. Boca Grande resident Mark Masselink will emcee the event, so expect lots of laughter and merriment, and plenty of New Orleans-style bling to share. There will be popcorn, games for kids of all ages, a cake walk and caricature artist. Don’t miss your chance to get your face painted, take home a balloon sculpture or ride the bucking bronco. Once again, there will be two dog agility shows, which are a spectacular addition to the fair, along with pony rides and a petting zoo. Don’t miss the bake sale, which will offer homemade entrees, soups, breads, cookies and other desserts for you to take home. This year the bake sale will take place in the Crowninshield Community House on the fairgrounds.

For those who haven’t yet registered to ride golf carts or bikes in the parade, you can still do a late registration by 9:40 a.m. on the day of the parade at 5th Street and the Bike Path.