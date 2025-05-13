Three Lee Commissioners visit Boca Grande to hear concerns about proposed parking ordinance

May 13, 2025

By Garland Pollard

At a packed meeting at Lighthouse United Methodist Church today, three Lee County Commissioners came to hear residents talk about a proposed parking ordinance for Boca Grande.

Commissioners David Mulicka, Cecil Pendergrass and Brian Hamman came individually to listen to residents. The meeting went on for just under two hours. Over 200 business owners, residents, island employees and officials attended.

The meeting was unofficial; because of sunshine laws the commissioners did not sit together on the stage. However, at the end of the meeting, both Pendergrass and Mulicka were able to speak in separate talks to the gathered crowd.

The church streamed the video live. The link is below. It starts at 14 minutes. Use the white arrow to play, and you can slide the cursor to start.

