This date in the Boca Beacon

FIVE YEARS AGO

Mercabo Cove was moving along with the concrete reef balls which were being delivered and ready for installation.

TEN YEARS AGO

Island resident Daly Walker and a few of his close friends took the “big” trip to Texas. Walker outbid all competitors at the Hank Wright Live and Silent Auction.

FIFTEEN YEARS AGO

3rd Street Café hosted an egg-eating contest and a table for children to dye Easter eggs. Jimmy May was the winner of the contest, consuming 15 eggs in a three-minute period.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

It was announced that Boca Grande would be the location for the movie “Hoot” from the Newberry-honor winning young adult novel by Florida author Carl Hiassen.

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Capt. John Knight Jr. stepped back into the family tradition of boat building. His family had been involved in boat building for over 100 years.

THIRTY YEARS AGO

Lee County Historic Preservation Board designated the old Amory memorial Chapel as a historical structure that is not located in a historic district.

THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO

Cells phones came to Boca Grande patrol cars as well as an air ambulance which the deputies could summon.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Sunset Realty applied for an application to place rip rap along a connection between Boca Grande Isles and Three Sisters Island.