This date in the Boca Beacon
FIVE YEARS AGO
Mercabo Cove was moving along with the concrete reef balls which were being delivered and ready for installation.
TEN YEARS AGO
Island resident Daly Walker and a few of his close friends took the “big” trip to Texas. Walker outbid all competitors at the Hank Wright Live and Silent Auction.
FIFTEEN YEARS AGO
3rd Street Café hosted an egg-eating contest and a table for children to dye Easter eggs. Jimmy May was the winner of the contest, consuming 15 eggs in a three-minute period.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
It was announced that Boca Grande would be the location for the movie “Hoot” from the Newberry-honor winning young adult novel by Florida author Carl Hiassen.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Capt. John Knight Jr. stepped back into the family tradition of boat building. His family had been involved in boat building for over 100 years.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
Lee County Historic Preservation Board designated the old Amory memorial Chapel as a historical structure that is not located in a historic district.
THIRTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Cells phones came to Boca Grande patrol cars as well as an air ambulance which the deputies could summon.
FORTY YEARS AGO
Sunset Realty applied for an application to place rip rap along a connection between Boca Grande Isles and Three Sisters Island.