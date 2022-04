April 8, 2022

By Staff Report

In three years America will be celebrating its 250th-year anniversary. Friends of Boca Grande Community Center has gathered eight renowned historians, including Rick Atkinson and Nathaniel Philbrick, to explore the American Revolution from its origin to the year 1783. On Wednesday, April 20 to Friday April 22, go beyond the facts and dates and rediscover the American Revolution from military, social, cultural, economic and historical perspectives.