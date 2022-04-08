‘No whine’ wine and wickets

April 8, 2022

By Guest Columnist

There were two croquet grounds on the island when Lucinda arrived. One was a Boca Bay amenity for residents of Boca Bay. The other was a Gasparilla Inn amenity for guests of The Inn and Inn owner Bayard Sharp. Lucinda, who lived in Boca Bay across from the court, took up the sport along with Boca Bay neighbors Blaine and Sheila Davis. Blaine and Sheila became particularly expert, so much so that Blaine was invited to play with Mr. Sharp. Blaine also had a vision: that The Inn Club become open to outside membership, as are The Inn Golf and Beach Clubs. Mr. Sharp was receptive to Blaine’s vision, thus the Gasparilla Mallet Club, with a subscription membership, was born. The Mallet Club now hosts the annual USCA- sanctioned Blaine Davis Invitational Six-Wicket Croquet Tournament, in Blaine’s honor and memory.