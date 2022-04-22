BIPS inspires stewardship: April Giving Challenge can help them in their mission

April 22, 2022

By Staff Report

BIPS’ educational programs and events inspire stewardship in the young and old alike, and sometimes the positive impact is astounding, even to BIPS’ staff. Recently, a young wader who learned about the environment in school was inspired after the Wading Adventures program to help make the world better. See her testimony on video at Vimeo.com/700782972. Another youngster decided to become a marine biologist to save marine life, and others express a desire to preserve history after visiting the lighthouses on docent led tours. Each story reflects a remarkable and personal dedication to protect nature and history that was influenced directly by a program or event hosted by BIPS.