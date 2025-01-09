Charlotte County offers tax refunds for uninhabitable houses due to storms

January 9, 2025

By Staff Report

The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting applications for partial 2024 property tax refunds if a residential improvement was destroyed or rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to a catastrophic event (hurricane, fire, or other natural disaster). Applications, along with support documentation, must be received on or before March 1, 2025. To […]