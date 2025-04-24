Skip to main content

The Historian’s Dilemma: Nostalgia vs Fact on Gasparilla Island and Boca Grande

,
April 24, 2025
By Guest Columnist
BY JAMES J. BLAHA, DIRECTORBOCA GRANDE HISTORY CENTER “To write history requires  a whole life of observation,  of inquiry, of labor, and correction,” Thomas Jefferson 1817 On March 14, 1986, the Boca Beacon published an adaptation from a “Letter to the Editor” originally written by Sarah Helen Pouncey. The letter is an excellent example of […]

