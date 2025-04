Keylime Bistro reopens Saturday after renovation

April 24, 2025

By Anna Ridilla

Keylime Bistro is reopening in the Depot building Saturday morning, April 26. “It’s been tough going through this, but the light at the end of the tunnel is that we have a brand new kitchen and flooring with a beautifully renovated restaurant,” wrote Owner Sandy Stilwell Youngquist in her announcement. Stilwell’s grandson Tristen moved to […]