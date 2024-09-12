The GICIA helps CCA deploy 40 tons of oysters in Turtle Bay

September 12, 2024

By Staff Report

In August, the Coastal Conservation Association Florida partnered with Ingman Marine, Abbott Construction, Lee Reefs, Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association (GICIA), Capt. Jay Withers, Clermont Oyster Bar and Lake County, to deploy two dump truckloads of recycled oyster shells to Turtle Bay in the Cape Haze Aquatic Reserve. Turtle Bay is located on Cape […]