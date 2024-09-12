Chamber celebrates opening of Nico B’s

September 12, 2024

By Staff Report

The Englewood Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Nico B’s Food Emporium at the Placida Village shopping center on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The chamber joined staff and owners Stephanie Brocardi-Albin and Darel Albin. The take-out, which unofficially opened in summer, sits next to the Sassy Tarts bakery, and features thin-crust pizza, soups, salad bar and entrees. There is also a changing menu of offerings. It is named for the Albins’ son, Nico B.

Also recently opened at the location is The Hideaway, a sit-down café-style dinner restaurant and bar open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday evenings.

Pictured above, with scissors, are Darel and Stephanie, at right.