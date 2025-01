Tennis Classic opener on Jan. 18; player registration still on

January 9, 2025

By Staff Report

The Gasparilla Island Tennis Classic opens on Saturday, Jan. 18. The all-island tournament, sponsored by the Boca Beacon’s publisher, Dusty Hopkins, will be held at the Boca Bay Pass Club, The Gasparilla Inn Tennis Club and the Boca Grande Club. It is all about bringing the island’s tennis players together. “I get the most out […]