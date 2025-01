Pelican’t stay away: White birds are here for season, just off Causeway

January 9, 2025

By Staff Report

This season, the white pelicans returned to the area, and are now decamping on some of the new sandy flats created by Hurricanes Milton and Helene. In their yearly migrations, they find time to rest and recoup across the state, and in our area up and down Coral Creek and on Gasparilla Sound. […]