Temptation sign returns, new special label Maker’s Mark bourbon to be on hand in honor of the occasion
September 21, 2023
By Garland Pollard
The Temptation is planning a street party on Saturday, Oct. 7 to celebrate the reinstallation and restoration of their historic sign and the restaurant’s 75th anniversary. This is actually the 12th Maker’s Mark barrel take for The Temp. “Honestly, they are not going to send a bad barrel,” said Jeffrey Simmons, owner. “You pick one that fits our profile.”
