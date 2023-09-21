Dixon family holding celebration of life for Sam Dixon on October 1

September 21, 2023

By Marcy Shortuse

A rescheduled celebration of life for Sam Dixon will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 at his (and Suzanne’s) residence, 2301 Williamsburg Way, Englewood (Placida/Cape Haze) between noon and 5 p.m.

The family says that anyone who wants to stop by should do so, as there might be something interesting in the fryer.

No need to bring anything but your family and a good Sam story. Shoes are optional.

Call Eldred’s Marina at (941) 697-1431 and let them know if you plan to attend.

Sam passed away on August 12, 2022, but his first celebration of life was postponed due to Hurricane Ian coming just a couple of days before the original memorial date, October 1, 2022.

One year later and we haven’t forgotten that we need to give Sam a proper goodbye.