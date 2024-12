Tarpon mounted on new guide board

December 19, 2024

By Staff Report

Captains Brecken Stinnett and Will Waterhouse are installing the Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association bulletin board on Park Avenue between Hudson’s and Gasparilla Outfitters, next to the Beacon. Inside, it has a snazzy tarpon mount. The previous had been damaged years ago. It has telephone numbers of each guide. […]