Business and Real Estate: Scarpa headlines Bloomberg Wall Street Week feature on Boca Grande

December 19, 2024

By Staff Report

Glenn Scarpa of Scarpa’s Coastal was recently interviewed by Bloomberg Wall Street Week for a feature on insurance costs in Florida and across the United States. Reached last week, Scarpa said he was not sure how they had found him for the interview. The show showed the interior of Scarpa’s, and how high water had been during the hurricanes.

The story discussed the damage of recent hurricanes in Florida, with a commensurate increase in insurance rates. In the background, it included images of Boca Grande North and the Old Theater building, and described how insurers and reinsurers have adjusted rates to reflect growing risks. It also spoke of how Florida’s tort law changes have started to stabilize the market, allowing more private carriers to enter and reducing policy reliance on the state-run Citizens Property Insurance.

The show, once a fixture on Friday nights on PBS, is instead online with Bloomberg HERE.

In other media news:

The Gasparilla Inn appears in an online Christmas article in SouthernLiving.com. It features past renovations of the hotel, as well as the design work of Ian Prosser, owner and principal designer of Botanica Design Studio. It also mentions the work of Mimi McMakin of Kemble Interiors, as well as senior designers Cece Bowman and Mackenzie Hodgson.