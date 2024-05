Tapping into a Gasparilla Island tradition, the working cistern: Editorial

May 17, 2024

By Garland Pollard

This week, the Boca Grande Quarantine Station house went on the market (see pages 16-17). One feature of the house is a working, wooden cistern. During Hurricane Ian, the tank was disconnected from gutters, but it is still in place, with an actual hose spigot at the bottom. It functions not only as a practical […]