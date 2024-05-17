Briefly: EMS lease at Boca Grande Fire Department

May 17, 2024

By Staff Report

A motion has been requested for the Lee County Board of Commissioners to approve a second amendment to the lease agreement with the Boca Grande Fire Department, extending the term for five years, with 3-year renewal.

The item, which is on the agenda for the Tuesday, May 21 meeting, would approve county EMS utilization of the space at the fire station at 360 East Railroad. It would also authorize the Department of County Lands to handle all documentation necessary to complete the transaction.

Lee County EMS has occupied this space for the past 20 years. Beginning on July 1, 2024, base rent is $34,390, increasing annually by CPI, according to the agenda item.

The lease also requires the county to pay a pro rata share of utility costs, estimated at $4,200.