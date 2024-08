Take notice!

August 16, 2024

By Staff Report

A lighting strike near the Range Light was recently caught in afternoon by reader Sandi Firtion. Florida is the lightning capital of the U.S., with an average of 10 deaths a year and 40 injuries. According to Floridadisaster.org, the state sees 70 to 100 days a year with lightning, mostly in summer. A good reminder […]