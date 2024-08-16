EcoWatch: It’s time again for armchair activists to get active

August 16, 2024

By Delores Savas

“We can sit back, do nothing,and watch our planet be destroyed. Or we can take action, becomeadvocates, and start making lifestyle choices that are kind to people and the planet.” Kira Simpson, Environmentalist and Sustainability Expert On August 9th, 2024, Hurricane Debby was an unwelcome visitor, leaving millions of dollars in damage from flooding throughout […]