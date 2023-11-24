SW Florida Fishing: Thanksgiving on the water

November 24, 2023

By Staff Report

BY CAPT. WILL WATERHOUSE

An amazing Thanksgiving week of fishing in Boca Grande. Look for the redfish near man- groves and deeper edges, the majority of the reds are on the smaller side, but some bigger fish are showing up.

The snook are still chasing white with the snook some nice keeper trout are being caught and make a great dinner!

Not only are the fish active, if you look closely you might even see a few are here spending the winter in the warm weather. Get out on the water and enjoy our great Boca Grande fishing!