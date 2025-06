Sunseeker has a possible buyer; Blackstone grows marinas

June 26, 2025

By Garland Pollard

The publicly traded firm Blackstone (NYSE: BX), the new owner of Burnt Store Marina just across Charlotte Harbor, has been figured to be a purchaser of the Sunseeker Charlotte Harbor Resort, according to Reuters and Bloomberg reports. Local tourism officials are watching closely, as the 785-room Sunseeker, owned by the airline Allegiant, has been promoting […]