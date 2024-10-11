Some observations from Gasparilla Island just after Hurricane Milton

October 11, 2024

By Staff Report

While residents are not yet allowed back, numerous crews are on island today, and were there yesterday. Below are first-hand observations from Gasparilla Island on Thursday from George “Bo” Hambrick, who is a volunteer for the Aux Com communications project for the Boca Grande Fire Department.

Below are his personal observations, in chronological order. Off island bullet points also help to convey the scene:

One Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on duty, allowing only first responders to proceed, per his statement.

After passing through the toll gate, I saw a member of the bridge staff using a Bobcat to clear considerable sand and debris from some of the lanes.

Proceeding on—both at my dawn check and around 2 p.m.—I observed massive and deep flooding at the foot of the third bridge, at the Gulf Shores Blvd. intersection. It was deeper than after Hurricane Ian, and completely impassable to all but very high-ground clearance, super heavy-duty vehicles. It was impassable even to sheriff’s cruisers and pickup trucks.

Just after dawn, four Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were stacked at the foot of the bridge, unable to proceed. One was towing a 12-foot Jon boat with an outboard motor, which is telling.

The three bridges are in good shape. However, the causeway itself shows massive washout, particularly between the second and third bridges on the Charlotte Harbor side, all the way to the edge of the tarmac. Many water pipe sections were broken and completely exposed.

Crews were already on the scene inspecting the bridges and roadbed for damage.

Several other Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office units were standing by in the Placida boat ramp parking lot.

BGFD AUXCOMM repeater checks were all satisfactory. The Bridge, Tower, and Boca Bay repeaters all opened normally, as did the Englewood and distant Fort Myers repeaters programmed into our radios. This will be very important for island organizations during recovery management. The Motorola R7s were issued to organizational leadership on Monday as planned, with radio checks made, all satisfactory and designed for situations like this.

Off Island