Solar panels a sore point for some Historic Preservation Board members

June 10, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

After sailing through several items of business, the sticking point came when the Mazza residence project, 235 Whiskey Row, was broached. The Mazza family wishes to complete installation of rooftop solar panels and indoor battery backups on their residence, which will include panels on the south and east-facing portions of the roof – two on the east side, one with 14 panels and one with four panels – and 22 panels arranged in rows on another part of the roof. Once installed the panels will be raised eight inches off the roofline, and according to the Mazza’s representative, would not be visible from the beach side of the home.