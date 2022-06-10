Insurance issues plaguing homeowners may be a little less troubling soon

June 10, 2022

By Sheila Evans

The House of Representatives and Senate introduced identical proposals, which included items related to reinsurance, roof solicitation, roof underwriting, bad faith, attorneys’ fees, insurer regulation and transparency, and building codes. The bills passed both houses. The Governor signed them into law on May 25. Some provisions will take effect immediately, others have effective dates included in the law’s language.