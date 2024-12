Sheriff blotter: Yogi on loose and Yeti elusive

November 28, 2024

By Staff Report

On Friday, Nov. 22, an incident was reported of a loose dog on Palm Avenue and Fourth Street, according to a Lee County Sheriff’s incident report. A dog named Leroy that lives on Damfiwill Street often escapes and walks this area, according to the call notes. Leroy’s owner stated that it was more likely a […]