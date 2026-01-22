Seagrass expert of renown to speak at Lemon Bay

January 22, 2026

By Staff Report

The Lemon Bay Conservancy welcomes Dr. James W. Fourqurean, distinguished university professor and associate director, Institute of Environment, Florida International University, who will present a seminar entitled, “Saving Seagrass to Save the World” at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5. He was recently elected as the next president of the Coastal and Estuarine Research Federation, the world’s largest association of scientists and resource managers whose work concentrates on the coastal environment.

Fourqurean has spent decades studying the critical role seagrass meadows play in our global ecosystem. Seagrasses are often called “lungs of the seas,” and they are also one of our most potent weapons against climate change.

The presentation will be held at the Cape Haze Community Center, 180 Spyglass Alley Placida. Email info@lemonbayconservancy.org or call (941) 830-8922.