Sand deadline for Boca Grande is Nov. 29

November 20, 2024

By Garland Pollard

Lee County Solid Waste asks Boca Grande residents to set all Hurricane Milton sand debris curbside by Friday, Nov.29. Collections will begin on Saturday, Nov. 30 and may take several days to complete.

If you live in an area where sand is still being collected, be sure to place sand correctly to ensure crews can expedite pickup.

Place sand along the right-of-way.

Do not place sand on top of the curb or in the roadway.

Separate sand away from other debris piles.

Residents with questions can call Lee County Solid Waste customer service at 239-533-8000. Additional information is available at www.leegov.com/storm.

