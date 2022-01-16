Rogue tornado damages Gasparilla Marina, Gasparilla Mobile Home Park, Holiday Lakes

January 16, 2022

By Marcy Shortuse

No damage reported so far on Gasparilla Island

Photos by Taylor Guillerm and Beacon staff

Overnight and into the early morning hours, storms swept through our area preceding a cold front. Early this morning (Sunday, Jan. 16) reports started to come in that as many as 38 mobile homes were damaged or destroyed at Gasparilla Estates Mobile Home Park’s south end. Apparently the storm came through at about 6:30 a.m. A large amount of debris can be seen in the cow field next door. Early reports are that no one was seriously injured.

Gasparilla Marina, which is right next door to the mobile home park, also suffered damage. Metal siding and some steel framework ripped off at least one storage building has been shown on social media.

Authorities are transporting residents from Gasparilla Mobile Estates to the Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreational facility on San Casa, as the power and water will be shut off for some time. From what we understand, no one was severely injured but some pets have been reported missing. The Red Cross has responded to the Dever facility to help the residents.

At Holiday Lake Mobile Home Park, which is at the other end of Gasparilla Road near Marathon (up by the South Gulf Cove Publix) severe damage was also reported. The South Gulf Cove neighborhood in between the two parks has not reported any severe damage at this time, but debris is scattered along the streets there as well.

Charlotte County Emergency Management Services confirmed on Sunday afternoon that the storm was, in fact, a tornado.

