January 18, 2022

By Boca Beacon

A memorial service will be held for Richard B Myers on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Boca Grande.

The family welcomes friends and loved ones to then join in a festive celebration of Dick’s life at the Boca Bay Pass Club from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Island dress is encouraged and COVID protocols will be observed.

His obituary is pending.