Report: Boca Grande Hurricane Passes no longer needed after Friday at 5 p.m.

October 24, 2024

By Staff Report

On Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m., the need for a Hurricane Pass will be eliminated for Gasparilla Island. This will also coincide with the demobilization of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office checkpoint at the county line, where passed are checked, and cars are surveyed on exiting the island.

This news came from Chief C.W. Blosser of the The Boca Grande Fire Department. In an island-wide email, he stated that they will still be issuing tags at the Fire Station for any future storms. The Hurricane Pass enables the island to restrict visitors until residents and businesses have had time to return the island to safety.

After the reopening, there will still be a warning sign at the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority, letting people know that the beaches, Gasparilla Island State Park, Boca Grande Fishing Pier and some roads are closed. There are still restrictions to the island; GIBA is also been turning bicyclists around. A reminder that the tolls on the bridge have returned.

The removal of the Hurricane Pass coincides with the reopening of a number of restaurants on the island this week, including Sisters Restaurant, Miller’s Dockside. South Beach is planning on an Oct. 28 opening. Kappy’s Island Shoppe is also open.





